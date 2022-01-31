1/30/22 Day 3 Update 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8115187 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 01:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another quick new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some pathing issues

Fixed some typos

Changes & Additions:

Added a text file to be created if the player accepts the Early Access Acknowledgement agreement (This won't show every single time you make a character now, it will only show once and once you accept it, it won't show again)

Added alert for when nearing Lynch's office for the first time

Made "Bite and "Claw" attack sounds higher pitched for Gutter Rats (No more tiger-sounding-rats)

Slightly reduced darkness opacity of the vision fog and expanded vision distance

Slightly reduced the opacity of the rolling fog so it's not so dark

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː