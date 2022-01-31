 Skip to content

Straya update for 31 January 2022

Update v 0.2.7b

IMPORTANT UPDATE FIX FOR NON PROGRESSION

  • Fix for collision issues during Check the Wells and Stranger Things jobs.
  • Add info when locating Ned’s place.
  • Can now exit out of Vehicle map and most non paused interactions using key.
  • Move tree blocking windmill at Cannery.
  • Add stable at the Dish.
  • Minor landscape fixes.

NOTE : Due to collision changes in update 0.2.6 some game actors where overlooked during testing.

Special thanks to PunDemoniuum_Games for playing Straya and persevering through the bugs as these issues where revealed while watching his Twitch stream. Thanks to all who create video content with Straya. It is a valuable resource that helps make Straya a better game.

www.twitch.tv/pundemoniuum_games

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

