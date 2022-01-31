Update v 0.2.7b

IMPORTANT UPDATE FIX FOR NON PROGRESSION
- Fix for collision issues during Check the Wells and Stranger Things jobs.
- Add info when locating Ned’s place.
- Can now exit out of Vehicle map and most non paused interactions using key.
- Move tree blocking windmill at Cannery.
- Add stable at the Dish.
- Minor landscape fixes.
NOTE : Due to collision changes in update 0.2.6 some game actors where overlooked during testing.
Special thanks to PunDemoniuum_Games for playing Straya and persevering through the bugs as these issues where revealed while watching his Twitch stream. Thanks to all who create video content with Straya. It is a valuable resource that helps make Straya a better game.
www.twitch.tv/pundemoniuum_games
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update