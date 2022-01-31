SlimeTime PlayTest v0.48 - Replication Update

So - we are back at it. This is the first in many soon to be uploaded patches; on our way to release (Currently April 1st).

CLIENT REPLICATION

We have been working on resolving the replication issues that were plaguing the past few releases. This is mainly affecting the Character Movement component in UE4. Utilizing a plugin, the synch issues have been resolved - obviously latency will still be a factor, if ping exceeds 500 - the experience will be compromised (but that is true of any game). Playtesting will continue during this update. Once we are confident these issues are under control - more users will be added for the next large patch (0.49).

GAMEMODES/LEVELS

A New Gamemode, Player Controller and Pawn were implemented for 'Cummies'. Replacing the MakeHuman character is our in-house default character. This is due to an ongoing effort to use as much self created content as possible. SlimeTime is a project that we are all learning from and it will improve as we do. No new levels with this update - maybe next time :P

ADDITIONS/CHANGES

The Green Gobbler has been brought to life with a few new custom animations (Idle and Attack) more will be added in the future as we refine our character models. In addition to some cosmetic changes the SlimeMachine has a new ability; Teleport. The existing 'Slime' ability has been changed to a timer based refresh - no more bukkake blasting.

As mentioned above, the main character has been replaced with 'Blue Boy'. The Stamina system has been revised. GreenGummer has infinite while 'Blue Boy' has a Stamina bar. Stamina Pickups can be found scattered around the maps.

REMOVALS

A handful of features have been removed; some temporarily some are more likely permanent. This includes but is not limited to...

-First Person view

-Chat

Our next update will be a major one. Stay tuned - come join our discord - AND if you want to play a few rounds - just ask!!

Slime on!

-gb