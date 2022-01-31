 Skip to content

Hordebreaker update for 31 January 2022

Update 1.04

Update 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been patching out little issues for a while now, and this will probably be the last update unless some gamebreaking bug comes up.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from respawning if Kojisaki's wide swing hit them right after they died
  • Neverfound now has the correct health bar in campaign instead of Kojisaki's
  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Wave 50" text persisting in the middle of the screen during the campaign Boklund fight.
  • Fixed a bug that gave the Peak Performance achievement a couple upgrades early in some cases.
  • Raised the volume of Neverfound's sound effects to make his attacks more obvious.

