Update 1.04

I've been patching out little issues for a while now, and this will probably be the last update unless some gamebreaking bug comes up.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from respawning if Kojisaki's wide swing hit them right after they died
- Neverfound now has the correct health bar in campaign instead of Kojisaki's
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Wave 50" text persisting in the middle of the screen during the campaign Boklund fight.
- Fixed a bug that gave the Peak Performance achievement a couple upgrades early in some cases.
- Raised the volume of Neverfound's sound effects to make his attacks more obvious.
Changed files in this update