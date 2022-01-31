Mindspace Update 2.0!

Hello! Mindspace 2.0 includes many features!
-Swords
-Rockets
-Explosive Barrels
-New weapons HK-35, Sniper, Pistol.
-Better Levels, BIgger, faster loading levels with less framerate drop.
-Other Bug Fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello! Mindspace 2.0 includes many features!
-Swords
-Rockets
-Explosive Barrels
-New weapons HK-35, Sniper, Pistol.
-Better Levels, BIgger, faster loading levels with less framerate drop.
-Other Bug Fixes.
Changed files in this update