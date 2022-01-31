 Skip to content

Mind Space update for 31 January 2022

Mindspace Update 2.0!

Build 8114998

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Mindspace 2.0 includes many features!

-Swords

-Rockets

-Explosive Barrels

-New weapons HK-35, Sniper, Pistol.

-Better Levels, BIgger, faster loading levels with less framerate drop.

-Other Bug Fixes.

