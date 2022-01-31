 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 31 January 2022

Update 10.3 alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8114909 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a bug related to the auto-replacement of inventory items when dragging, which allowed you to move a non-equipment item to the equipment slot, which led to a break the save. If you experienced a broken save in recent updates and it was related to this bug, then your saves will work again.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

  • Added an icon showing the position of the robot if it is far behind the player and also if it is stuck at a locked door.
  • Updated localization for German.

Corrected mistakes

  • The weight of the picked up item in the belt now correctly displays the weight of the inventory.
  • Fixed being able to move a non-equipment item to an equip slot using auto swap items.
  • Fixed a bug where zombies could freeze when attacking a door from a log house.

