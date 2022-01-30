v1.5.0.0 Patch Notes

Big changes:
- Solo queue has been removed. There are 2 queues: Quick Play and 3v3 Premade Team.
- We're awarding Arena Points today to all characters due to a reset/overhaul of the rating system.
- The new Rating system explained briefly: ratings will now start at 0 and each character will accumulate points quickly until the system has you at the determined MMR. You will not lose rating points until you've reached the system MMR.
- Daily Quests reduced to 5 per day.
- Weekly Quests reduced to 10 per week.
Bugs:
- Fixed the "stuck online" bug.
- Disconnecting during a game now will auto relog you after the match ends. Permanently fixing the disconnects entirely is a bigger issue and will take time to resolve completely.
Balance Changes:
- Base Power on all classes has been reduced by 35.
Champion
- Decapitate bonus damage reduced from 275% to 250%.
Lich
- Depravity cooldown reduced from 16 to 14 seconds.
- Inflame initial damage increased by 50%.
- Miasma cooldown reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
- Terrify cooldown reduced from 9 to 8 seconds.
- Parasite duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds.
- Underworld Armor health restored increased from 0.25% to 0.5%. Damage reduction increased from 7% to 8%.
Mystic
- Effects can now be applied to targets that are in Spirit Form.
Nihilist
- Infuse mana cost reduced from 275 to 250.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Orb of Smoke to apply more Power than intended.
Scholar
- Gospel of Defiance damage reduction increased from 15% to 25%. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
- Gospel of Purity healing increased by 25%. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 10 seconds.
- Transfer Life amount transfered reduced from 8% to 4%. Base healing increased by 4%.
