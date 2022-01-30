 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arena of Kings update for 30 January 2022

v1.5.0.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8114873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big changes:

  • Solo queue has been removed. There are 2 queues: Quick Play and 3v3 Premade Team.
  • We're awarding Arena Points today to all characters due to a reset/overhaul of the rating system.
  • The new Rating system explained briefly: ratings will now start at 0 and each character will accumulate points quickly until the system has you at the determined MMR. You will not lose rating points until you've reached the system MMR.
  • Daily Quests reduced to 5 per day.
  • Weekly Quests reduced to 10 per week.

Bugs:

  • Fixed the "stuck online" bug.
  • Disconnecting during a game now will auto relog you after the match ends. Permanently fixing the disconnects entirely is a bigger issue and will take time to resolve completely.

Balance Changes:

  • Base Power on all classes has been reduced by 35.

Champion

  • Decapitate bonus damage reduced from 275% to 250%.

Lich

  • Depravity cooldown reduced from 16 to 14 seconds.
  • Inflame initial damage increased by 50%.
  • Miasma cooldown reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
  • Terrify cooldown reduced from 9 to 8 seconds.
  • Parasite duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds.
  • Underworld Armor health restored increased from 0.25% to 0.5%. Damage reduction increased from 7% to 8%.

Mystic

  • Effects can now be applied to targets that are in Spirit Form.

Nihilist

  • Infuse mana cost reduced from 275 to 250.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Orb of Smoke to apply more Power than intended.

Scholar

  • Gospel of Defiance damage reduction increased from 15% to 25%. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
  • Gospel of Purity healing increased by 25%. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 10 seconds.
  • Transfer Life amount transfered reduced from 8% to 4%. Base healing increased by 4%.

Changed files in this update

Arena of Kings Content Depot 1686821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.