Urge update for 30 January 2022

Cassette player, arrow types, bloody piss, new builds - v0.06

Share · View all patches · Build 8114863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new story-telling device, different arrow types, some new builds, progressively bloody piss, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • TV cassette player in some houses
  • new collectible story cassettes
  • new craftable item "Explosive arrows" (arrows + battery)
  • new craftable item "Fire arrows" (arrows + alcohol)
  • new craftable item "Poisoned arrows" (arrows + belladonaBerry or noiroom)
  • bloody piss/puddles/toiletGrunge when your health is low
  • Urlid lamp build
  • Urdust meter build
  • 5 days clock build
  • you can now sleep in the beds and on the mattresses (recharge energy, skip night)
  • hive sound
  • new item "Battery"
  • hint to turn on/off flashlight
  • few new small hints
  • heating sound to all heatable items

CHANGED

  • the flashlight now has to be recharged with batteries
  • you can turn on/off flashlight manually
  • small map changes/improvements
  • size of enemies now also affects their hit damage
  • enemies shake when being hit (the thud sound is louder too)
  • some vehicles are harder to get due to enemy spawns
  • visibility radius is now darker at night
  • larger angle of flashlight
  • push vehicle key bind is now also used as a flashlight key bind
  • itemSpawner longer respawn delay
  • small balancing changes
  • you can place builds on steeper slopes now
  • carrierBoats now also have itemSpawners

FIXED

  • optimizations Urdust physics
  • optimizations enemies
  • tree bark shader (odd lighting at night)
  • blood spray and urination has smoother edges
  • cabinets sometime spawned item above the counter

