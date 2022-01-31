 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 31 January 2022

Version 0.3.2a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Leaderboards & High Scores:
  • Times for entries longer than 24 hours are now formatted correctly.
Creatures:

  • Added measures to ensure unique creature states can only exist on the state stack once.

  • Improved clean-up methods after drinking potions.

Online Co-op:

  • Added measures to ensure multiple potions can't be consumed in quick succession.

  • Added measures to prevent creatures getting stuck in a soft-lock state with potions and keys.

Graphics:
  • Updated Unity Post Processing package from 3.1.1 to 3.2.0.

