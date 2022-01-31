We're live!

Hey!

It's been a long journey to get here, as the solo developer of Broken I had to fight through many challenges on my own, but the community of followers and fellow indie-devs has kept me going.

I'm so happy and proud to be in a position where you, the player, can experience the first chapter of Broken!

A sci-fi story mixing in elements of modern society to tell a dark story.

The game will consist of 3 chapters, launching early access has enabled me to release the game with the 1st chapter ready to roll!

I'll be watching and listening intently to the feedback, to tweak gameplay, fix issues and add new features. Please feel free to reach out on the steam community page with your feedback, or Twitter or Discord

Steam:

Twitter:

[Twitter](www.twitter.com/zerosimms)

Discord:

What's next?

My next step is to implement VR for chapter one, doing this now means the second two chapters will get VR for free :)

Once VR is in place, I'll start work on the exciting and (very different) chapter 2.

I just wanted to say thank you for joining me on the experience, I hope to God you enjoy the game and please stick around and help me develop the final two chapters!

Now, please, go explore :)