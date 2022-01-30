- Add end cutscene
- Add openings video
- Fixed temple pillar collider lvl2
- Fixed collider to temple tree in the white world
- Removed congratz message (because it still existed i guess)
- Removed floating rock lvl 1
- Replaced tutorial end crystal with new model
- Added interaction text on beacons
- New locations for four - previously - impossible crystals
- Replaced textures on bridge lvl 2
- Fixed spawnpoints in gryd not having correct glow color in normal dimension
- Improved collision for all branches in gryd
- Fixed Tree-4 not rendering in terrain(which also probably fixed invisible colliders in gryd)
- Fixed credits video on Linux
Achromira update for 30 January 2022
Bug fixes and improvements
