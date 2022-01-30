 Skip to content

Achromira update for 30 January 2022

Bug fixes and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add end cutscene
  • Add openings video
  • Fixed temple pillar collider lvl2
  • Fixed collider to temple tree in the white world
  • Removed congratz message (because it still existed i guess)
  • Removed floating rock lvl 1
  • Replaced tutorial end crystal with new model
  • Added interaction text on beacons
  • New locations for four - previously - impossible crystals
  • Replaced textures on bridge lvl 2
  • Fixed spawnpoints in gryd not having correct glow color in normal dimension
  • Improved collision for all branches in gryd
  • Fixed Tree-4 not rendering in terrain(which also probably fixed invisible colliders in gryd)
  • Fixed credits video on Linux

Changed files in this update

Achromira Windows Depot 1809761
Achromira Apple Depot 1809762
Achromira Linux Depot 1809763
