Carnivore/Aquatic Dinosaur Scent Particles

🔹The size of the carnivore and aquatic dinosaur scent particles has been reduced by around 50% and in some cases even more.

🔹Now if you press the smell key while you have active scents you will stop smelling and those active scents will disappear.

🔹Fixed a glitch where if a dinosaur or piece of food that had scent particles active was despawned the particles would disappear without being destroyed and throw an error.

🔹Megalodons that were older than hatchlings now have the correct swim speed values.

🔹Dinosaur pack range has been reduced by 50%. This means that a dinosaur's pack leader can get half as far away before the dinosaur will follow it to a new location.