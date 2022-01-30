 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 30 January 2022

Carnivore/Aquatic Dinosaur Scent Particles

Build 8114650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹The size of the carnivore and aquatic dinosaur scent particles has been reduced by around 50% and in some cases even more.

🔹Now if you press the smell key while you have active scents you will stop smelling and those active scents will disappear.

🔹Fixed a glitch where if a dinosaur or piece of food that had scent particles active was despawned the particles would disappear without being destroyed and throw an error.

🔹Megalodons that were older than hatchlings now have the correct swim speed values.

🔹Dinosaur pack range has been reduced by 50%. This means that a dinosaur's pack leader can get half as far away before the dinosaur will follow it to a new location.

Changed files in this update

