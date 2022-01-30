 Skip to content

Watcher Chronicles update for 30 January 2022

Update Notes Jan 30th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New game plus improvements.
  • Reduce arrow/projectile knockback force when blocking.
  • Fix Void Wolf and Interceptor boss hit boxes.
  • Auto collect umbra from flying enemies.
  • Auto aim adjustments.
  • Increase max camera zoom for boss fights.
  • General bug fixes and improvements.

