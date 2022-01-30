- New game plus improvements.
- Reduce arrow/projectile knockback force when blocking.
- Fix Void Wolf and Interceptor boss hit boxes.
- Auto collect umbra from flying enemies.
- Auto aim adjustments.
- Increase max camera zoom for boss fights.
- General bug fixes and improvements.
Watcher Chronicles update for 30 January 2022
Update Notes Jan 30th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Watcher Chronicles Content Depot 1264881
- Loading history…
Mac OSX Depot 1264882
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update