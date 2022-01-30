Version 0.26 now live!

Hi everyone,
Version 0.26 is now available.
Changelog:
Penultimate faction quest for the Stormbreakers - Dejah Mars fully brings the player into her inner circle, and reveals a plot with far-reaching consequences.
Penultimate faction quest for the Abyss - An old character from my previous game returns, and the player explores a small dungeon.
- New Assault missions for the Progressive or Traditionalist Guild factions on the overworld
- New sexy CG for Amy Seagrave. Can be accessed by flirting with her in her penthouse after her questchain is completed. New pictures unlocked for her in the player PC gallery.
Bug fixes
- Boundary text in Saint Gorfu changed
- Some Iron Cartel quest log errors fixed (may not be reflected in current games)
Changed files in this update