 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 30 January 2022

Version 0.26 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8114620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.26 is now available.

Changelog:

Penultimate faction quest for the Stormbreakers - Dejah Mars fully brings the player into her inner circle, and reveals a plot with far-reaching consequences.

Penultimate faction quest for the Abyss - An old character from my previous game returns, and the player explores a small dungeon.

  • New Assault missions for the Progressive or Traditionalist Guild factions on the overworld
  • New sexy CG for Amy Seagrave. Can be accessed by flirting with her in her penthouse after her questchain is completed. New pictures unlocked for her in the player PC gallery.

Bug fixes

  • Boundary text in Saint Gorfu changed
  • Some Iron Cartel quest log errors fixed (may not be reflected in current games)

Changed files in this update

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel Content Depot 1177381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.