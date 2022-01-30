BETA PATCH 1.L.4.0

Server/Client Patch

Greetings Dragons, today's patch fixes a critical server lockup/growth progress-loss bug that we felt was too important to wait until the 1.M Update. Due to upcoming 1.M code changes that could not be undone, this patch will also include a Clan data wipe.

It is strongly recommended that server owners delete the Clan folder in your server after updating. The correct file path is "Installation directory"/Dragons/Saved/SaveGames/Clans. After updating, please delete said "Clans" folder as old clan data is no longer compatible going forward.

This update also includes changes to Player Saves for upcoming content, however, we tested player saves for compatibility and no player data wipe is needed. ːsteamhappyː

Also included in this update is the new emote previews for the Acid Spitter Drake. Owners of the Acid Spitter DLC will have access to 3 new emotes, "Care" "Mourn" and "Challenge." Patreon Lifetime Rewards members will have 1 additional emote called "Rage." New emote keybinds were also added, and eventually we will add an emote wheel for controllers.

Also included in this update is a fix for Clan Name/Tag capitalization issues which some clans have been asking for along with the ability for server owners to limit the number of clans on their servers or even disable clan creation.

We hope you enjoy the patch. Don't be surprised if you see a Fire Breathing Dragon flying around on Official servers!