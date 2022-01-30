MekaFighters Dev Update - January 2022

Hello MekaRiders!

It's been quite a while since the last update and I'm sorry about that. Getting caught in a mix of various things whilst working on other various things; but enough of wasting time let's get to it!

From here on out, I'm changing the way you unlock characters. They'll be absolutely free, for everyone. Whilst I had originally had the idea of going like "Apex Legends", "League of Legends", and other various titles of just playing and then you earning enough currency to unlock them as a sense of progression; it became devalued when players could just unlock everything by buying MekaTokens to unlock things easily.

Microtransactions

This is a bit of a heavy pickle and I'm always working to give the most for as little as possible. I'm removing these and moving them over to a DLC System using Steam. This will take some time to go through for every skin and will take some time to go through, but the good news is that the prices will be the same; but with region-based pricing through Steam. This also gives me an opportunity to reduce the overall workload I go through for every Microtransaction. MekaTokens and Microtransactions are being disabled on 1/30/2022 at 3:30PM CST.

MekaTokens

What I thought would be a good idea as a sense of progression and being able to unlock things have lead me to a lot of headaches whilst doing verification and such on the backend. I'll be removing these in a future update as most things will just be on Steam's side. You will be unable to Purchase MekaTokens, but can still earn them in your games for the time being.

While these have been extremely slow as of recently, I am planning (with February being the first month) to release about 1 Update a Month (depending on the severity of various things) to bring a workload off of myself instead of wanting to do updates every 2 weeks. I am just one person in the end and wanting to bring a very extreme amount of updates may not be for the better.

That's all for this update, very big changes in a small update. Expect this patch regarding all this information to drop sometime in February. I'm not committing to an exact date, because I wouldn't want to disappoint.

Thanks for sticking with me,

Austin James