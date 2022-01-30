 Skip to content

Covid Simulator update for 30 January 2022

Version 21 is now LIVE!

Build 8114513 · Last edited by Wendy

What's New

  • You can now generate a custom covid strain!
  • Covid strain stats is now fully randomized when you mutate it in game
  • You can now select what kind of masks employees use at the start
  • The mouse will now move the screen
  • Mask/vaccine mandates are their own menu
  • Mandates now have a more extreme pro/anti vax split
  • Gave more of an indication where you can add signs
  • Workers will take on/off their masks on their own
  • The little videos that pop up now have an "X" button
  • Fixed a bug where long covid was being assigned immediately instead of after covid has
  • taken its course
  • Fixed a bug where some pop up animations weren't playing

