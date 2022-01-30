Version 21 is now LIVE!

First feature update since game launch! Thank you for everyone who has been playing, spreading the game, and giving their valuable feedback! Here's...
What's New
- You can now generate a custom covid strain!
- Covid strain stats is now fully randomized when you mutate it in game
- You can now select what kind of masks employees use at the start
- The mouse will now move the screen
- Mask/vaccine mandates are their own menu
- Mandates now have a more extreme pro/anti vax split
- Gave more of an indication where you can add signs
- Workers will take on/off their masks on their own
- The little videos that pop up now have an "X" button
- Fixed a bug where long covid was being assigned immediately instead of after covid has
- taken its course
- Fixed a bug where some pop up animations weren't playing
Changed files in this update