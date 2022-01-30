Patch update 0.8.8a

Dear crafters,
so after another great reports and feedback, I'm bringing you below listed Patch notes:
Patch notes 0,8,8a
Changes:
- NEW Sales Menu filter for items implemented
- NEW Crafting Menu with subcategories and recipe tiers
- NEW water shader for Mirstone (also different sunset/sunrise rotations) and Wanborne
- increased the starting amount of materials
- tooltip descriptions for missing quest was added
- Ursury from villagers is now unlocked with Sales Menu
- Barter from villagers is now unlocked after Expansion quest (Smelter)
- bulletin board(quests) moved closer to the camera
- 'Razor Lance' will now roll with Crit. C. instead of Crit. D.
- Horseshoe and Pickaxe sales now also adds to city development
- Medium gemstone patches (50+ dust) were a bit nerfed and will contain same or +1 lvl guardians max
- Enchanting device is removed from Builder vendor as there is only one valid for now
Bug fixes:
- 'Angelic Wand+Pendant' and 'Blood wand+band' will be properly shown at Rare goods vendor (new game necessary for old pieces to disappear)
- Builder merchant will sell 'Smelter Fluxshelf' and 'Smelter Working Table' upgrades
- overlapping notifications of staff should no longer persist in menus
- Kris dagger is displayed in Armory of the gladiator
- child sounds won't persist in Wanborne, along with 'flying children'
- fixed 'Villagers' with Ursury and Barter to function in Wanborne
- fixed 'Smelter 4' repeat crafting button
- recalibrated the sounds of pigs and kids in Mirstone
- fixed some item mistranslations
- marketplace and kids sounds will no longer be heard when going to World map
- Ursury and Barter will not be triggered through Sales or Inventory Menu UI
- pressing 'Skip night' during 5am hour flow will not skip another day ahead
- fixed water color flicker in Wanborne
- chests, safes, flags and rod/skulls will move to Wanborne when left in workshop (for pre-patch saves, replace the item again in workshop to count)
- Overseer silver mining value is now multipliable by 5
- Smelter 3 repeat crafting can be now turned off
- Book of Knowledge menu is now scrollable in case of many employees
- after knocking down opponent with 0 HP, he will not stand up in Arena battles
- buying paper from marketplace won't display it's gain under gemstone dust location
- fixed 'Rare Chemical Compound' display in Sales Menu
- fixed overlap of Gemstone deposits, however, this means, that only one deposit will be displayed at that position
Please let me know, if you encounter some bugs of things that are listed here as fixed. There may sometimes be a situation on how I can't reproduce it even after a lot of tests, because my play style is different.
I'll check it out tomorrow and will create also a new topic on forums where I will update on what I'm currently working on, so there are no duplicate bug reports.
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
