Frigore update v1.4

Hello every one !
Its been a while since last update , but now the new area with the new encounter is on the game !
PLEASE READ
When you unlock the door to enter the new area , make sure :
- You have plenty of ammo + items
- You save the game , because if you die (and you will) you will lose items in the new area and be unable to get back to reclaim them !
- Don't get nervous
UPDATE v1.4 INCLUDES
- New area that is located in the tunnels , far end where the locked door is
- The key to access the door that can be found in the radio tower
- New enemy with 30,000 lifepoints (a normal zombie has 150)
- Improved performance (especially in the new area)
- New out of map Easter eggs for the hunters (props YouTube channel : JustJack)
- New zombie attack sounds
- increased shotgun damage output and headshot damage
Im still working every day on the game , bugs are everywhere and im trying to fix everything and keep everyone happy ! Thank you everyone for the wonderful reviews and discussions we have together ! :)
A bigger update is on the way :D
Take care , stay safe !!!
Changed files in this update