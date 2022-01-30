 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Frigore update for 30 January 2022

Frigore update v1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8114348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello every one !

Its been a while since last update , but now the new area with the new encounter is on the game !

PLEASE READ

When you unlock the door to enter the new area , make sure :

  • You have plenty of ammo + items
  • You save the game , because if you die (and you will) you will lose items in the new area and be unable to get back to reclaim them !
  • Don't get nervous

UPDATE v1.4 INCLUDES

  • New area that is located in the tunnels , far end where the locked door is
  • The key to access the door that can be found in the radio tower
  • New enemy with 30,000 lifepoints (a normal zombie has 150)
  • Improved performance (especially in the new area)
  • New out of map Easter eggs for the hunters (props YouTube channel : JustJack)
  • New zombie attack sounds
  • increased shotgun damage output and headshot damage

Im still working every day on the game , bugs are everywhere and im trying to fix everything and keep everyone happy ! Thank you everyone for the wonderful reviews and discussions we have together ! :)

A bigger update is on the way :D

Take care , stay safe !!!

Changed files in this update

Frigore Content Depot 1836221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.