Frigore update v1.4

Hello every one !

Its been a while since last update , but now the new area with the new encounter is on the game !

PLEASE READ

When you unlock the door to enter the new area , make sure :

You have plenty of ammo + items

You save the game , because if you die (and you will) you will lose items in the new area and be unable to get back to reclaim them !

Don't get nervous

UPDATE v1.4 INCLUDES

New area that is located in the tunnels , far end where the locked door is

The key to access the door that can be found in the radio tower

New enemy with 30,000 lifepoints (a normal zombie has 150)

Improved performance (especially in the new area)

New out of map Easter eggs for the hunters (props YouTube channel : JustJack)

New zombie attack sounds

increased shotgun damage output and headshot damage

Im still working every day on the game , bugs are everywhere and im trying to fix everything and keep everyone happy ! Thank you everyone for the wonderful reviews and discussions we have together ! :)

A bigger update is on the way :D

Take care , stay safe !!!