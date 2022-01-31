Changelog for 31-01-2022

31-01-2022
Changes:
- Made minor optimizations to the Simulator Mode input system to avoid overhead when using VR controllers.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented Simulator Mode bindings from working correctly on Japanese keyboards.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the wrist media controls to enable even when removed in the wrist configuration menu.
Mainly spent this week working on a generator to create keyboards for different locale's automatically and switch when you switch the keyboard language in Windows. Still W.I.P though, actually in this build but disabled as it's not finished. :)
Changed files in this update