Draconia update for 30 January 2022

Patch 0.1.013

30 January 2022

Updated: Models & textures of some level assets

Updated: Find server steamapi call ported to c++, should be faster and more reliable to list all servers properly

Updated: Reverted character rotation to follow acceleration to avoid gimbal lock spin issues

Updated: Free cam properly locks forward movement and disallow any character rotation while active

Updated: Smell scents spawn delayed a bit to avoid insanely short (0.01sec ?!?!?!) button smash and infinite spawn loop

Updated: Increased net culling distance

Added: New rare edible plant

Added: New level art (Ka'sai village assets)

Added: Option to reset key bindings to default

Added: Option to filter rp/local chat in global chat window

Fixed: Call ability wasn't blocked while eating

Fixed: Possible fix for players being stuck in resting animation

Fixed: Mouse cursor being hidden in death screen

Fixed: Possible fix for photo mode UI stuck when hidden with H

Fixed: Automatically teleport player to random spawn point @ login if they fell out of world bounds

Fixed: UI now scales to screen resolution all the time using scale to fit method

Fixed: Bleeding effect blocking resting ability

Fixed: Missing damage effects

Fixed: duplicated character issue while importing new character

Fixed: Some reported level design issues

