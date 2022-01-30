Patch 0.1.013

Updated: Models & textures of some level assets
Updated: Find server steamapi call ported to c++, should be faster and more reliable to list all servers properly
Updated: Reverted character rotation to follow acceleration to avoid gimbal lock spin issues
Updated: Free cam properly locks forward movement and disallow any character rotation while active
Updated: Smell scents spawn delayed a bit to avoid insanely short (0.01sec ?!?!?!) button smash and infinite spawn loop
Updated: Increased net culling distance
Added: New rare edible plant
Added: New level art (Ka'sai village assets)
Added: Option to reset key bindings to default
Added: Option to filter rp/local chat in global chat window
Fixed: Call ability wasn't blocked while eating
Fixed: Possible fix for players being stuck in resting animation
Fixed: Mouse cursor being hidden in death screen
Fixed: Possible fix for photo mode UI stuck when hidden with H
Fixed: Automatically teleport player to random spawn point @ login if they fell out of world bounds
Fixed: UI now scales to screen resolution all the time using scale to fit method
Fixed: Bleeding effect blocking resting ability
Fixed: Missing damage effects
Fixed: duplicated character issue while importing new character
Fixed: Some reported level design issues
