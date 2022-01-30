Patch 4.0.4.7 - NVIDIA Reflex & Routines tab rework!

We now added NVIDIA Reflex to the game. You can enable it by going to settings>graphics if you have a NVIDIA GPU. Routines tab has been reworked with thumbnails and a duration indicator. We’ve also integrated a new crash reporting system, so if the game crashes, make sure to send the crash through the window that pops up.
-
Added NVIDIA Reflex support (settings>graphics)
-
Added bot highlight color/opacity/scale to settings
-
Added a character limit of 32 for scenarios and routines
-
Reworked workshop routines browser (now each routine has a thumbnail which can be customized while uploading a local routine to the workshop)
-
Reworked workshop routine preview tab (shows more information on the selected routine)
-
Fixed some texture preview mismatches within the themes texture selector
-
Fixed possession mode reset while playing a routine
Changed files in this update