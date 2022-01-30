 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aimbeast update for 30 January 2022

Patch 4.0.4.7 - NVIDIA Reflex & Routines tab rework!

Share · View all patches · Build 8114250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now added NVIDIA Reflex to the game. You can enable it by going to settings>graphics if you have a NVIDIA GPU. Routines tab has been reworked with thumbnails and a duration indicator. We’ve also integrated a new crash reporting system, so if the game crashes, make sure to send the crash through the window that pops up.

  • Added NVIDIA Reflex support (settings>graphics)

  • Added bot highlight color/opacity/scale to settings

  • Added a character limit of 32 for scenarios and routines

  • Reworked workshop routines browser (now each routine has a thumbnail which can be customized while uploading a local routine to the workshop)

  • Reworked workshop routine preview tab (shows more information on the selected routine)

  • Fixed some texture preview mismatches within the themes texture selector

  • Fixed possession mode reset while playing a routine

Changed files in this update

Aimgod Content Depot 1100991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.