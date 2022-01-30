 Skip to content

Survival Girls update for 30 January 2022

Patch for jan!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry its been a week or so since I've updated the game I have been working on my next survival game entitled DELIVERENCE a western survival. In this patch I have fixed the day night time and changed it so it looks better. So now the day is one hour and the night is 20 minutes. Also the sky should be brighter at night with stars. I added more bushes and tried to change the culling distance for the trees to see if i could get the map to load faster during saves, but alas that did not work. I will try again soon. for now please save your game while standing on a floor...II also resized some buildings. I hope you enjoy the update. Happy Surviving!

