Mall of Mayhem update for 30 January 2022

StimPack Bug Fix

Build 8114221 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey Players,

This is a smaller QOL patch, I will list below what has been changed.

  • The input for activating stimpacks is now functioning properly
  • The dodging mechanic has been tweaked to be more responsive and have a smaller cooldown.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the game thus far, I am working on having a new patch by friday that adds more QoL improvements. If you have any feedback please post them to the feedback board in the games main menu or at https://komodobit.com/feedback.html

Changed files in this update

