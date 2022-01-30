StimPack Bug Fix

Hey Players,
This is a smaller QOL patch, I will list below what has been changed.
- The input for activating stimpacks is now functioning properly
- The dodging mechanic has been tweaked to be more responsive and have a smaller cooldown.
Thank you to everyone who has supported the game thus far, I am working on having a new patch by friday that adds more QoL improvements. If you have any feedback please post them to the feedback board in the games main menu or at https://komodobit.com/feedback.html
Changed files in this update