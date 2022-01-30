Sumatra: Fate of Yandi now available in Spanish, French and German!

Hi everyone,

We've just released an updated version of Sumatra: Fate of Yandi that contains full support for French, German and Spanish languages, as well as some minor bug fixes.

PLEASE NOTE:

Existing save files will no longer work with this new version of the game, due to limitations in the game engine. However, if your game has updated you can still rollback to the previous version by following these easy steps:

Right click on the game in your Steam library, and select 'Properties...' Click 'Betas' There is a box that says "Enter beta access code..." - enter the following password: rollbackrollback, then click "Check Code" Select "rollback - Pre-translation release" from the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" menu.

The previous version of the game will then download and update, and you'll be able to load your save and continue your game :)

Apologies for this inconvenience!

We hope new players will enjoy this chance to play the game in their native languages.

Thanks for your support,

Shaun

Cloak and Dagger Games