Version Update! 1.14.5b -> 1.15b

New Content:
-Tutorial added
-New Items; Weed Whacker, 'Keep Out' Sign, Maple Spile, Maple Syrup, Maple Seed
-New Quest; Scientist
Changes:
-Added checkboxes to Monster Manager to disallow Actions from occuring automatically
-Information screen updated to include all Species
-Clarified some Quest text
-Added Log entry for Monsters becoming Resident
-Monsters get Hungry a little slower than before
-Monster births will not occur if there are already 5 of that species in the Garden
-Fruit trees can be grown using a fruit and not just the seeds
-Changed 'Mysterious Egg' item description
Bug Fixes:
-Cactus pears can be planted again
-Stylist softlock fixed
-Residing Requirements were not checking for all species
-Contraception state is now saved
-SteamVR will no longer launch
-Happiness fixed for missing species
-Item prices appear properly in General Store when hovering over them again
-Fixed an error causing non-virgins to appear as virgins
-Fixed some display errors in Monster Details section of Monster Manager
-Fixed an error in quests preventing quest items from clearing properly
-Fixed a storage error where item stacks were not properly combining sometimes
-Fixed error in crafting system which was removing extra items
-Fixed error causing quest items to only register if in the first 16 slots
-Fixed slime texture issue
-Fixed a display issue in the Monster Manager
-Fixed an error where placing Decorations did not check for collisions first
-Fixed a glitch where decor was breaking into more logs than it took to craft
