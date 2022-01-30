Version Update! 1.14.5b -> 1.15b

New Content:

-Tutorial added

-New Items; Weed Whacker, 'Keep Out' Sign, Maple Spile, Maple Syrup, Maple Seed

-New Quest; Scientist

Changes:

-Added checkboxes to Monster Manager to disallow Actions from occuring automatically

-Information screen updated to include all Species

-Clarified some Quest text

-Added Log entry for Monsters becoming Resident

-Monsters get Hungry a little slower than before

-Monster births will not occur if there are already 5 of that species in the Garden

-Fruit trees can be grown using a fruit and not just the seeds

-Changed 'Mysterious Egg' item description

Bug Fixes:

-Cactus pears can be planted again

-Stylist softlock fixed

-Residing Requirements were not checking for all species

-Contraception state is now saved

-SteamVR will no longer launch

-Happiness fixed for missing species

-Item prices appear properly in General Store when hovering over them again

-Fixed an error causing non-virgins to appear as virgins

-Fixed some display errors in Monster Details section of Monster Manager

-Fixed an error in quests preventing quest items from clearing properly

-Fixed a storage error where item stacks were not properly combining sometimes

-Fixed error in crafting system which was removing extra items

-Fixed error causing quest items to only register if in the first 16 slots

-Fixed slime texture issue

-Fixed a display issue in the Monster Manager

-Fixed an error where placing Decorations did not check for collisions first

-Fixed a glitch where decor was breaking into more logs than it took to craft