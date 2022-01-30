 Skip to content

Revenants update for 30 January 2022

Patch 0.3.2

Patch Notes for 30th January 2022

Features

  • Added more UV decals around the Academy
  • Added complete tutorial, select tech & find newspapers todos
  • Player can select a mask to take on a case

Changes

  • Updated UV light system to work more realistically
  • Updated evidence scanner VFX and UI
  • Changed mask activation to trigger press when a hand is near the mask
  • UV light spotlight size has been reduced
  • Torchlight range and intensity have been reduced
  • Decreased Revenant spawn time from 20 to 10 minutes
  • Added Revenant health to save file
  • Adjusted menu spacing
  • Reduced CCTV camera swing angle and speed
  • Removed UI from pictures taken with the camera
  • Spread newspapers around Case: Spirit & Mind

Fixes

  • Fixed hands breaking when grabbing the evidence scanner
  • Fixed mask activating at unwanted times
  • Fixed Revenant not making sound
  • Fixed Revenant not damaging player when it should
  • Fixed tesla & cctv todos not completing
  • Fixed out of bounds in basement
  • Fixed grabbable fire extinguishers
  • Fixed legs and IK body dragging on scene start
  • Academy scene collider fixes
  • Simulation dummy no longer sprints at the player
  • Fixed tablet camera freezing when changing scene whilst selfie camera is active
  • Outdoor foliage optimization

