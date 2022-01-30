Patch 0.3.2

Patch Notes for 30th January 2022
Features
- Added more UV decals around the Academy
- Added complete tutorial, select tech & find newspapers todos
- Player can select a mask to take on a case
Changes
- Updated UV light system to work more realistically
- Updated evidence scanner VFX and UI
- Changed mask activation to trigger press when a hand is near the mask
- UV light spotlight size has been reduced
- Torchlight range and intensity have been reduced
- Decreased Revenant spawn time from 20 to 10 minutes
- Added Revenant health to save file
- Adjusted menu spacing
- Reduced CCTV camera swing angle and speed
- Removed UI from pictures taken with the camera
- Spread newspapers around Case: Spirit & Mind
Fixes
- Fixed hands breaking when grabbing the evidence scanner
- Fixed mask activating at unwanted times
- Fixed Revenant not making sound
- Fixed Revenant not damaging player when it should
- Fixed tesla & cctv todos not completing
- Fixed out of bounds in basement
- Fixed grabbable fire extinguishers
- Fixed legs and IK body dragging on scene start
- Academy scene collider fixes
- Simulation dummy no longer sprints at the player
- Fixed tablet camera freezing when changing scene whilst selfie camera is active
- Outdoor foliage optimization
Changed files in this update