Inn Legend v0.4.13 update description

Optimization:

Rewrote the character's equipment, animation and body rendering, and greatly optimized the mid-to-late game lag. This is an epic optimization (it may cause some bugs, please feel free to comment in the discussion group)

Finally, I wish you a happy New Year and thank you for your support last year. In the New Year, I will continue to strive to bring new Tours to you in the Year of the Tiger