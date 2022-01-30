New v1.2.3 version

Hello gamers, we are releasing a patch with minor fixes (v1.2.3)

Your wanderings have come to an end, now the long-awaited doors to SCP-860 open in hacking mode

Fixed Hazmat and NVG after the death of viewers!

Optimized game for SCP-096

Now SCP-173 hears its own sounds in violation mode, although it has no ears)

Added more key cards (in the light zone) in hacking mode.

Finally added ambient sounds to SCP-049 in Breach.

Now you will no longer be able to observe the audience.

Now Tesla can deal damage and hit SCP hard in violation mode.

If you look at SCP-096 in violation mode, you will hear a scary sound that will warn you that it's time to run).

Added animation of attacks, bites on SCP in violation mode.

Now you, playing for SCP, will not fall into the funnel of SCP-106.

Falling out into the void, you will no longer fall under the textures, but will fly over them.

After performing some remedial work with an iron bat, SCP-939 will no longer be able to jump.

Now Tesla can deal damage and hit SCP hard in violation mode.

If you look at SCP-096 in violation mode, you will hear a scary sound that will warn you that it's time to run).

Added animation of attacks, SCP bites in violation mode.

Now you, playing for SCP, will not fall into the funnel of SCP-106.

After performing some remedial work with an iron bat, SCP-939 will no longer be able to jump.

Fixed 40% of the initial load, which took a very long time to load.

Added setting of the field of view in the game.

Added new SCP: SCP-035 and SCP-860-2 in violation mode.

Now the Germans will be able to figure out the game and capture SCP:CB more successfully! Added German language.

Improved voice chat quality, now players will be able to hear your screams more clearly, from 16,000 to 48,000.

SCP-049 can use an intercom and levers.

The algorithm of winning in Breach has been changed.

You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio