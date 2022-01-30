It’s been one year and one week since we announced Rugon Unfinished with the last blog post.
Since then we had a community tournament every month, and with the December tournament last year we closed the first season. A this point, we would like to say: Thank you, thank you! For playing Rugon although it’s still unfinished!
There were many ups and downs, many players sat at the top for just one month - until they were all knocked off the throne by a player no one expected. The community is looking for revenge…
Checkout the full patchnotes: https://www.rugon-ccg.com/2022/01/30/rugon-season-2-dwa-in-kommt-vorbei/
Rugon Season 2: Dwa'in drops in, too!
Rugon Season 2: Dwa’in drops in, too!
