 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mason: Building Bricks update for 30 January 2022

Update 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8113857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Copy Volume Tool:

Click on the tool button or press the [N] key to enter the volume selection tool. You can readjust the selected volume by dragging its sides. After selecting the volume, press the [N] key or the button aging to copy the volume.

Command Panel:

The command panel displays buttons that act as a replacement for keyboard commands, such as undo [CTRL+Z] and rotate [R] keys. This panel is hidden by default and can be activated using the settings window.

New features:

  • Volume Picker tool.
  • Command Panel.
  • Display grid button. (You can find it under the menu button).

Changed files in this update

Mason: Building Bricks Content Depot 1441401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.