Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 30 January 2022

Master build 30130

30 January 2022

Add:

  • Hints in conclusion / summary window when a level that player cannot get both of certifications with one design
  • A 'watched' checkmark in the memories window
  • A 'exit' icon on dialogues which includes options

Improved:

  • Any two hardware devices cannot have identical name now (Thanks the advice from Katsudon)

Levels:

  • Rise the complexity certification stand of level 5-2 from 490pt to 520pt
  • Rise the complexity certification stand of level 5-5 from 2660pt to 2690pt

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue that may trap player who played Demo at the library
  • Fixed an issue where cause damaged save file summaries (Thanks to Ziboo for reporting it)
  • Misplaced tooltip 'Rename the Device'

