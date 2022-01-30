Master build 30130

Add:
- Hints in conclusion / summary window when a level that player cannot get both of certifications with one design
- A 'watched' checkmark in the memories window
- A 'exit' icon on dialogues which includes options
Improved:
- Any two hardware devices cannot have identical name now (Thanks the advice from Katsudon)
Levels:
- Rise the complexity certification stand of level 5-2 from 490pt to 520pt
- Rise the complexity certification stand of level 5-5 from 2660pt to 2690pt
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue that may trap player who played Demo at the library
- Fixed an issue where cause damaged save file summaries (Thanks to Ziboo for reporting it)
- Misplaced tooltip 'Rename the Device'
Changed files in this update