[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 January 2022

Update, Version 20220130

Build 8113728

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content##############

[Containment Breach]Story continues a bit.

[Containment Breach]New location: the Emergency Shelter

New skill: House Destroyer (Free action. Caretakers can teach cats, dogs, bunnies, and other cute pets. They can turn some items into basic materials. It can be used during battle.)

#########System###############

Added code support to free actions that has no target.

#########Debug###############

Fixed a typo in Afaf's English dialogue text. (Thanks to Una's bug report)

Fixed a crash when using free actions combined with the repeat command.

简体中文

#########Content##############

【收容突破】增加了少量新剧情。

【收容突破】新地点：经济避难所

新技能：拆家（自由动作。看护者可以教猫猫狗狗兔兔以及其它萌萌的宠物这项技能，让它们可以把物品拆成基本原料。可在战斗中使用。）

#########System###############

加入了对于没有目标的自由动作的代码支持。

#########Debug###############

修复了阿法夫英文对白中一处错误。（感谢 Una的BUG报告）

修复了混合使用自由动作和重复上回合动作导致的一个崩溃。

