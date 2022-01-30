English
#########Content##############
[Containment Breach]Story continues a bit.
[Containment Breach]New location: the Emergency Shelter
New skill: House Destroyer (Free action. Caretakers can teach cats, dogs, bunnies, and other cute pets. They can turn some items into basic materials. It can be used during battle.)
#########System###############
Added code support to free actions that has no target.
#########Debug###############
Fixed a typo in Afaf's English dialogue text. (Thanks to Una's bug report)
Fixed a crash when using free actions combined with the repeat command.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【收容突破】增加了少量新剧情。
【收容突破】新地点：经济避难所
新技能：拆家（自由动作。看护者可以教猫猫狗狗兔兔以及其它萌萌的宠物这项技能，让它们可以把物品拆成基本原料。可在战斗中使用。）
#########System###############
加入了对于没有目标的自由动作的代码支持。
#########Debug###############
修复了阿法夫英文对白中一处错误。（感谢 Una的BUG报告）
修复了混合使用自由动作和重复上回合动作导致的一个崩溃。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 January 2022
Update, Version 20220130
English
Changed files in this update