Demeo 1.11 Update

Hello adventurers,
We hope the beginning of your 2022 has been great so far! We’re back with another patch filled with bug fixes and improvements. You can find the full list below.
Patch notes:
- Improved quickplay matchmaking in certain conditions
- Cosmetic gloves are now set properly when joining a game in certain cases
- A marker now appears where your hero originally stood when picking them up.
- Fixed an issue where friendly hounds could hold the exit key in some situations
- Root Lord can no longer stand on Root Vines
- Adjusted Root Armor health bar size to be more similar to the normal health bars
- Fixed graphical issue when grabbing a piece while it was dying
- Fixed issue where Piercing Voice would not hit all targeted enemies
- Fixed issue where Tornado would not move when not visible
- Balanced Root Armor amount when playing with one hero
- Fixed issue where Shattering Voice would not properly apply the Confused status effect
- Removed sound when hovering over Bard in hero selection.
- Entrance can no longer be interacted with apart from entering
- Fixed issue where Root Vine was affected by Song of Resilience
- Fixed issue where hosting a public loaded save game would not be public
- Fixed issue where Steam players would be placed high above the board in some cases
That’s all for now and we can’t wait to share all the fun stuff we’ve got in store for you this year!
The Demeo Team
