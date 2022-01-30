New settings, controls and AI behavior

It's been a little more than two weeks since the last update. So what have I been up to in the meantime? Not much to be honest.

I've had a small break from game development and just started working on the contents of this patch a few days ago. Nonetheless, I wanted to have this update out relatively quickly, so I could serve the features, which have been asked for on the forums lately.

Now there are two new settings: Game speed and Camera speed.

Game speed does what the name says: Adjust how fast things happen in the game. With a higher game speed, for example, time is accelerated. Units run and work faster, recruitments and construction happen quicker etc. As a drawback, the game needs to compute some things more often, so this might affect how smoothly your game runs.

The setting menu currently allows adjusting the game speed from 0.6x to 1.6x. I have limited it like this, as I cannot really guarantee for the game to operate properly beyond these values (there is a noticable performance impact with higher values). However, you may press ctrl and + or - during a running match to increase or decrease game speed further (currently capped between 0.5x and 2x).

Camera speed is a setting that influences how quickly your view shifts with WASD, arrow buttons and screen scrolling. It also changes the speed of camera rotation and zooming accordingly.

There are two further things included with this patch:

It's now possible to rotate your view with Q and E in addition to pressing the mousewheel and moving your mouse.

AI enemies who are in a team now always pick the same target player when launching their offensives, making them even more dangerous.

On the other hand, if you are in a team with an AI player the AI player may decide to launch an attack on the AI player that you've been attacked by the most, so you may benefit from AI friends more than before.

The choice of target players works in a way that each AI player associates each other enemy player with an aggression value (this value is initially random and mostly larger for human enemy players). An aggression value increases each time the AI player is attacked by a unit or shooting building of an enemy player. The AI player will usually choose to engage with the enemy player itself or its team members have been attacked by the most.

This is all for now. I hope you like this update.

If you have further feedback, don't be afraid to make a post on the steam-included forums or on the discord server.