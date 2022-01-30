New update again! 30 janvier 2022

Hello everyone,

sorry once again,

each time new bugs or defects making progress impossible pass through the net,

this time, I hope it's good, in principle I only have a few minor bugs and problems that do not handicap the progress to be corrected for the next update.

Otherwise if you need to make copies of the game backup files (the .dat files there are 3 in the following example access path, note that you just have to change Hp to the name of your personal folder)

C:\Users\Hp\AppData\LocalLow\DefaultCompany

Sorry again and have a nice day everyone.

Cordially.

Mohammad Trigui.