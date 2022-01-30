 Skip to content

If you win...you lose ! update for 30 January 2022

New update again! 30 janvier 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8113546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

sorry once again,

each time new bugs or defects making progress impossible pass through the net,

this time, I hope it's good, in principle I only have a few minor bugs and problems that do not handicap the progress to be corrected for the next update.

Otherwise if you need to make copies of the game backup files (the .dat files there are 3 in the following example access path, note that you just have to change Hp to the name of your personal folder)

C:\Users\Hp\AppData\LocalLow\DefaultCompany

Sorry again and have a nice day everyone.

Cordially.

Mohammad Trigui.

Changed files in this update

If you win...you loose ! Content Depot 1726161
  • Loading history…
