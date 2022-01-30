 Skip to content

Orbi Universo update for 30 January 2022

Small Balance Patch

Build 8113531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Price change for Clanic Concils (150>145)
  • Mechanization is stronger for Industry efficiency
  • Mechanization decreases Communism and Socialism ideas if you're not a Proletarian Dictatorship
  • VAT and Income Tax hurt Industry efficiency more
  • Conscription now needs (75>70) or less Quality Vs Quantity
  • Conscription now costs more Population to use
  • Conscription now caps Quality Vs Quantity

Changed files in this update

Orbi Universo Depot 1090671
