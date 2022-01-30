- Price change for Clanic Concils (150>145)
- Mechanization is stronger for Industry efficiency
- Mechanization decreases Communism and Socialism ideas if you're not a Proletarian Dictatorship
- VAT and Income Tax hurt Industry efficiency more
- Conscription now needs (75>70) or less Quality Vs Quantity
- Conscription now costs more Population to use
- Conscription now caps Quality Vs Quantity
Orbi Universo update for 30 January 2022
Small Balance Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update