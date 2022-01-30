 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Plinko Panic! update for 30 January 2022

Content Update #1 - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8113506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Renamed the 3 new 'Chest' pinballs to 'Small Chest Pinball', 'Medium Chest Pinball' and 'Large Chest Pinball'.
  • Changed the sprite of the 'Large Chest Pinball' to the correct one.
  • Reworded the description for the 'Slingshot' item to 'All damage dealt to enemies +20%'

Changed files in this update

Plinko Panic! Content Depot 1794401
  • Loading history…
Plinko Panic! Depot Depot 1794402
  • Loading history…
Plinko Panic! Depot Depot 1794403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.