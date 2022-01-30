- Renamed the 3 new 'Chest' pinballs to 'Small Chest Pinball', 'Medium Chest Pinball' and 'Large Chest Pinball'.
- Changed the sprite of the 'Large Chest Pinball' to the correct one.
- Reworded the description for the 'Slingshot' item to 'All damage dealt to enemies +20%'
Plinko Panic! update for 30 January 2022
Content Update #1 - Hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
