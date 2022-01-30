 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 30 January 2022

Quick QoL Update

Build 8113484

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the following changes...

  1. Added a simple route line to world map which will show you where you need to go when doing "Quick Jobs". The route line is only visible on the world map by design as I don't want to make life too easy for you :)

  2. Fixed the annoying bug on the MFD map which would stutter slightly when the floating origin system juggles the world around. Now it should be perfectly smooth all the time!

  3. Added map markers for the Oil Rigs

  4. Fixed an incorrect position on the ports which was causing some "Quick Jobs" to have the wrong distance and wrong price.

