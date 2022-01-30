Patch 0.3.1.5

Since more and more players reach very high levels and the development until now was mainly focused on the early-to-midgame experience, we are now happy to present you this patch which is fully dedicated to improve the endgame experience.

New features

We added a effect culling system which makes the endgame now more enjoyable. Effect culling prevents particle effect stacking and improves performance in endgame builds by an enormous amount. It even improves the readability of the action on screen a lot to make it easier to react on approaching dangers.

Here is the comparison which shows the new effect culling system in action:

Improvements

All AoE effects have been overhauled to increase the readability in endgame scenarios

Particle layer improvements to prevent enemies being covered by particle effects

Updated button design

Updated pause menu design

Balancing

Superboss HP now additionally scales with the cleaned floor levels

Taking the increased arena sizes from the last patch into account the superbosses have now increased movement speed to keep fights more challenging in the endgame

[Skill] Increased Area of Effect: AoE effects are increased by 30% (was 50%)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused the Superboss HP bar to become active again after defeating the superboss

We wish you a lot of fun trying out those improvements. If you still encounter performance issues on an endgame build please feel free to report it.