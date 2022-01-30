1.16 Update - Multiplayer restored, minor bug fixing

Welcome to our 1.16 update, which fixes several bugs noted over the past few weeks! As you may have noticed, our Career Mode has been revamped into an Arcade mode, in preparation for a new career-focused game mode we look to introduce later this spring! More news on that to come! All Arcade Levels are now unlocked, multiplayer servers have been restored, and a general polish up of the menus! Please continue to report bugs or provide suggestions (via the Options Menu) or through our Discord server.
Cosmetics
- Removal of 'Fidget Spinner', 'Guitar' and 'Robin Hood' cosmetic hats, as a result of engine updates.
- Cosmetic paintwork, hats and stickers will be exclusive for Arcade Mode.
Main Menu
- Updated user-interfaces for Career, Multiplayer, Rumba-Racing, Garage submenus, and additional UI elements cleaned up in the Main Menu.
- Fix for minor bug where cosmetic stickers would not fully clear.
- Updated visual layout of Credits screen.
Internal systems
- Upgraded engine to Unity 2021.2.4f1.
- Transferred to Steamworks.NET 15.0.1 library for improved Steam integration.
- Updated rich presence for Discord/Steam integrations.
Changed files in this update