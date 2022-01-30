Update 6 - Hotfix 1

PSA: Meeting Engagement allows you to switch to the Red side, but this is not fully supported and will lead to UI bugs and, potentially, crashes.
If you want to play Warsaw Pact forces, better change the coalition and regiment of your Blue slot.
Fixed a crash: losing the selected artillery platoon when setting an artillery attack target.
Fixed issues with extremely quick hotkey commands (when doing the hotkey press and mouse click inside a single frame).
Hotkeys now react on key-down, rather than key-up for extra snappiness.
COMRECCE beefed up a bit with extra starting veterancy and +1 unit in Striker platoon
SAM price in operations reduced to 75 DPs
Diversified camouflages in Regipedia; WP units now sport DDR livery
Fixed aircraft TAs not having increased scatter when suppressed
Fixed cases when Meeting Engagement objectives stayed in the same place after a switch
Fixed static-only ATGMs having on-the-move accuracy values in Regipedia
Fixed some issues with Meeting Engagement preplaced wrecks visuals
