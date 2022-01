_No-clowns,

When I was thinking about working on game and its updates as promised, I've decided to take an example from bigger studios and say "F*ck it, they can wait." and release some new skins.

So here we are, I've added some new skins for you guys:

Khalid

Distorter

J. Wankerhand

Kasper

Spetsnaz skin - Russia & No-clowns only

Freedom Kyle - USA & No-clowns only

Oh yeah, don't forget to join our discord:_

https://discord.gg/cVRvZZVvx4