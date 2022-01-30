 Skip to content

File Under Kingdom update for 30 January 2022

Update notes for v1.1.9

File Under Kingdom update for 30 January 2022

Update notes for v1.1.9

Added:

  • Draw mode, players can now use their mouse to draw on the map, should help with planning layouts.

Fixed:

  • Bug where the UI would sometimes not reset between maps.
  • Bug where the finishing medal would remain if you exited to the main menu instead of hitting next. Note if you want your new medal to save you must hit next.

Changed:

  • Altered land spawns so you should see a little more 20s than 40s.
  • The number of buildings for map 8s medal, from 38 to 41.
  • Medal requirements can now be viewed while building, no longer have to finish the map to see them.

