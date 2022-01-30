- Implemented Steam Leaderboards
- Implemented transparent background screenshots
- Animal tissue type now affects species evolution depending on biome temperature
- Microbiome camera no longer blocks faster time lapsing mode
- Unlocked store items and tools are now displayed on level up
- Almanac displays now missing links between known species
- Evolution scenarios now reward tank stands on completion
- Reward chests contain now 11 new vivarium stand models
- Store items now require minimum research level to buy
- Camera edge rotation is now active on vertical edges
- Almanac stores now genomes usable in edyGene
- Fixed side reflections options sliders and toggles
- Improved sponge meshes and textures
- Improved plant base stalk scaling
- Refactored camera modes handling
- Refactored Almanac
Creatura update for 30 January 2022
Update 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update