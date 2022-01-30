 Skip to content

Creatura update for 30 January 2022

Update 1.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented Steam Leaderboards
  • Implemented transparent background screenshots
  • Animal tissue type now affects species evolution depending on biome temperature
  • Microbiome camera no longer blocks faster time lapsing mode
  • Unlocked store items and tools are now displayed on level up
  • Almanac displays now missing links between known species
  • Evolution scenarios now reward tank stands on completion
  • Reward chests contain now 11 new vivarium stand models
  • Store items now require minimum research level to buy
  • Camera edge rotation is now active on vertical edges
  • Almanac stores now genomes usable in edyGene
  • Fixed side reflections options sliders and toggles
  • Improved sponge meshes and textures
  • Improved plant base stalk scaling
  • Refactored camera modes handling
  • Refactored Almanac

