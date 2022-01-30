 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 30 January 2022

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8113117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I've updated the game to fix an issue with difficulty defaulting to sandbox if the difficulty slider is not touched when setting up a free roam game. Also, there was a collider issue in one of the new special block roads.

/ Nick

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
  • Loading history…
