Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.1)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Fix

·Fixed multiple language problems.

·Fixed skirmish-imp monster's skill description problem.

·Fixed some consumables: energy modules cannot be obtained.

·Fixed some skills that won't act in the skirmish.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator