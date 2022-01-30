 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 30 January 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.1)

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Fix

·Fixed multiple language problems.

·Fixed skirmish-imp monster's skill description problem.

·Fixed some consumables: energy modules cannot be obtained.

·Fixed some skills that won't act in the skirmish.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

Changed files in this update

灾厄清除 Content Depot 1632331
  • Loading history…
