Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.1)

Fix
·Fixed multiple language problems.
·Fixed skirmish-imp monster's skill description problem.
·Fixed some consumables: energy modules cannot be obtained.
·Fixed some skills that won't act in the skirmish.
We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.
