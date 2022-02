Hey all!

Some Time ago, I started to work on the much needed Remaster of this Game.

I have decided to drop the old build entirely and publish the First Level of the Remastered Version.

There will be more patches this year.

Each patch will include a new level until the Full Game is remastered.

If anyone wants to play the old outdated build, you can access it with the "betas" tab on steam.

Take Care everyone and stay tuned.

DK Productions