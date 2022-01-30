Early Access Patch 3
Hey everybody. This patch has a few small fixes and tweaks:
-
Ultimate Survivor Achievement. The achievement for winning a Golden Royale should now be working.
-
Arrow Key Input. Added a "Slow Arrow Movement" setting in the options menu. Turn this on if you have problems with the arrow keys being too sensitive.
-
MMR Tweak. You can no longer lose MMR for coming in first, no matter how high your current MMR is.
-
How to Play Screen. Fixed a couple of typos in the How to Play screen.
-
Anti-Cheating Measures. Did some preliminary work to identify and deal with bots.
-
Custom Kill Animations. Lowered the volume on the sound effects for custom kills and tweaked the animations slightly to prevent them from impacting gameplay.
Thanks for playing!
-frank and james
