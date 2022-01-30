 Skip to content

Babble Royale update for 30 January 2022

Early Access Patch 3

Build 8113075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access Patch 3

Hey everybody. This patch has a few small fixes and tweaks:

  • Ultimate Survivor Achievement. The achievement for winning a Golden Royale should now be working.

  • Arrow Key Input. Added a "Slow Arrow Movement" setting in the options menu. Turn this on if you have problems with the arrow keys being too sensitive.

  • MMR Tweak. You can no longer lose MMR for coming in first, no matter how high your current MMR is.

  • How to Play Screen. Fixed a couple of typos in the How to Play screen.

  • Anti-Cheating Measures. Did some preliminary work to identify and deal with bots.

  • Custom Kill Animations. Lowered the volume on the sound effects for custom kills and tweaked the animations slightly to prevent them from impacting gameplay.

Thanks for playing!

-frank and james

