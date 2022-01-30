- solar panels actually need to be exposed to the sky now
- added RTG generator for building zero maintainence power facilities underground
- kill messages are much more detailed now
- kills and deaths are tracked on the scoreboard
- base cores cannot be deconstructed anymore
- more fixes to the expired faction cleanup system
- added no-build zones around the map spawn points
- fixed a few pixel walk spots & map holes
Last Gang Standing update for 30 January 2022
Better kill tracking, map fixes & RTG generators
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update