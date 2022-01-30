 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 30 January 2022

Better kill tracking, map fixes & RTG generators

  • solar panels actually need to be exposed to the sky now
  • added RTG generator for building zero maintainence power facilities underground
  • kill messages are much more detailed now
  • kills and deaths are tracked on the scoreboard
  • base cores cannot be deconstructed anymore
  • more fixes to the expired faction cleanup system
  • added no-build zones around the map spawn points
  • fixed a few pixel walk spots & map holes

